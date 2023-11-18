Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

