National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.90. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 78.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in National Bank by 27.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

