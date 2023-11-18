Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 13th

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has raised its dividend by an average of 78.8% per year over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 22.3 %

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

