Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.55. Navient has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 314.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

