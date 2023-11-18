NCR (NYSE:NCR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NCR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northcoast Research cut NCR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

NCR Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. NCR has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 5,709.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $30,113,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 103.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 991,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

