NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

NetEase has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetEase to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.09.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 26.21%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $246,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

