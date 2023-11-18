NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Raised to $8.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NPCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.40.

NeuroPace Price Performance

Insider Activity

NPCE opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.99. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $69,135.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,004,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,362,376.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,399,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in NeuroPace by 285.0% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 425,212 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the third quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

