New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price target on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
About New Age Metals
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
