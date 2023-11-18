NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading Down 5.1%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. 1,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 78,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 4.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 43.5% during the second quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,869,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 869,565 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 8.4% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,083,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

