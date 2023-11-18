NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Up 4.1%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 19,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 370,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

NextNav Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $535.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at NextNav

In other news, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,555 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 7,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $43,729.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 766,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,510.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,981.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,257 shares of company stock worth $147,939. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextNav Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 306.3% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 3,997,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,975 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 704,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 829.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 537,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 1,697.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 457,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

