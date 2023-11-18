NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Up 4.1%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 19,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 370,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
NextNav Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $535.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.52.
In other news, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,555 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 7,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $43,729.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 766,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,510.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,981.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,257 shares of company stock worth $147,939. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
