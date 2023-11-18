NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.84. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.