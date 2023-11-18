NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.84. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.66.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
