Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $238,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 57.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

