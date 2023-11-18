Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Benchmark

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
NUTX opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.58. Nutex Health has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Joshua Detillio purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.
