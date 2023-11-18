Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Benchmark

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

NUTX opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.58. Nutex Health has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joshua Detillio purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutex Health Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 304.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 134.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,436,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 822,971 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

