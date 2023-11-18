Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,747 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.34% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.5% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

