Nwam LLC Acquires 1,218 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,971,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

