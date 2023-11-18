Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,127 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $255.99 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

