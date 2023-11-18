Nwam LLC Buys 1,042 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 82.8% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,237,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,785,000 after buying an additional 107,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

