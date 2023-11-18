Nwam LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 129.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,375 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,221.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 278,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,329,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $42.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $788.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

