Nwam LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,379,264 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,048,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $1,326,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

NFLX opened at $465.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

