Nwam LLC Invests $426,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSY opened at $196.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

