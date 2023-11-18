Nwam LLC Invests $674,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $84.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

