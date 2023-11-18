Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 67,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,616 shares of company stock worth $14,252,789 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

UBER stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

