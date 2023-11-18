Nwam LLC Purchases 2,367 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.