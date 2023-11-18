Nwam LLC Sells 22,328 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,328 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVLU opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.