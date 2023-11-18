Nwam LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $329.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

