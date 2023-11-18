Nwam LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

