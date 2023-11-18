Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 849,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 12.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 494,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 54,619 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 368,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.