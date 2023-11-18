Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of ONBPO stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old National Bancorp
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.