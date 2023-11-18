OmniAb’s (OABI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OmniAb has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. OmniAb has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of -0.43.

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,427,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,214.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 306.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the third quarter valued at about $1,191,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

