Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

