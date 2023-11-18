ON (NYSE:ONON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of ONON opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. ON has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. ON’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ON by 816.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

