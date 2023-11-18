ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $97,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 43,657 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

