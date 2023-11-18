OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.40.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OCX stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.