Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.10.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

