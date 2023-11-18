Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Major Shareholder Joseph V. Popolo Buys 342,880 Shares

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 342,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $243,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,864.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ondas Stock Up 15.8 %

ONDS opened at $0.91 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ondas by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ondas by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 59,093 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Ondas by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ondas from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

