ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Lessened by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

