Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.91

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 1802031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Bank of America reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

