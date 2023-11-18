Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,809 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OR. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OR. Scotiabank began coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.51%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

