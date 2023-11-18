Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after buying an additional 2,072,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.