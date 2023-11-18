Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of OMI opened at $18.75 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $222,576.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at $728,399.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $96,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,936.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $222,576.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,399.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

