PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,600 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

