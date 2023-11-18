Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.26.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.71.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total value of $479,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,937.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

