Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

PANW stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.26.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

