Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Tops $453.46 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $453.46 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 454,232,352 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.