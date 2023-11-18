PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

