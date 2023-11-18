PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.77.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

