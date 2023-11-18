PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 on January 5th

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.265 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.81. The stock has a market cap of $229.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.