Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Perrigo stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.92 and a beta of 0.87. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,040 shares of company stock worth $524,644. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 713,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after buying an additional 460,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $80,016,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

