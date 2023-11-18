Philcoin Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Philcoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $1,524.44 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)

Buying and Selling Philcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

