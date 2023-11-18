PHSC plc (PHSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PHSC Stock Performance

Shares of PHSC stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.25) on Friday. PHSC has a 52 week low of GBX 11.55 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 25.90 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.00 and a beta of 0.64.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

