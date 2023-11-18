PHSC plc (PHSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PHSC Stock Performance
Shares of PHSC stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.25) on Friday. PHSC has a 52 week low of GBX 11.55 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 25.90 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.00 and a beta of 0.64.
About PHSC
